Vlasic provided an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers.
The helper snapped a 10-game point drought for Vlasic, who also went minus-6 with 15 blocked shots in that span. The 35-year-old defenseman has seen his ice time drop in March -- he's firmly in a bottom-four role. For the season, he's at 18 points, 63 shots on net, 103 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 70 appearances.
