Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Contributes apple in rout
Vlasic generated a power-play assist in Monday's Game 3 contest against the Ducks. The Sharks won 8-1 in San Jose.
The Sharks have benefited from a playoff-high 17 power-play opportunities through three games, and with Team Teal taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, Vlasic checks out as a valuable commodity in fantasy games even though this was his first point of the conference quarterfinals.
