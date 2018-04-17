Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Contributes apple in rout

Vlasic generated a power-play assist in Monday's Game 3 contest against the Ducks. The Sharks won 8-1 in San Jose.

The Sharks have benefited from a playoff-high 17 power-play opportunities through three games, and with Team Teal taking a commanding 3-0 series lead, Vlasic checks out as a valuable commodity in fantasy games even though this was his first point of the conference quarterfinals.