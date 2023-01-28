Vlasic missed Friday's game against Carolina due to an illness, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
The illness held Vlasic out of the lineup for the first time this season. The Sharks play in Pittsburgh on Saturday before entering their All-Star break.
