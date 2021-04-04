Vlasic is dealing with an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Vlasic left Saturday's game versus the Kings after the first period and did not return. He is expected to be evaluated further Sunday to determine the severity of his injury. Consider the blueliner day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home game versus the Ducks.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Doubtful to return Saturday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Ends seven-game point drought•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Finally nets first goal•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Picks up helper Monday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Manages assist in loss•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Scoreless so far•