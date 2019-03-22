Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Delivers assist
Vlasic registered an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
He saw his four-game point streak snap in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Golden Knights, but it didn't take Vlasic long to get back on the scoresheet. He has a goal and seven helpers in his last 10 games, giving him 22 points in 64 games. Vlasic hasn't produced fewer than 23 points in a season since the 2012-13 lockout, and given his recent hot streak, he should keep that statement true this year as well.
