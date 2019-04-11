Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Deuces wild in Game 1
Vlasic had two points -- a goal and an assist -- as well as a plus-2 rating, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.
Vlasic had 25 points in 72 games in the regular season, down from 32 points the year before. His goal Wednesday counted as the game-winner, his first such tally all year. Vlasic's usage will likely be defensive in nature, but he's shown an ability to chip in on offense before. He has accumulated 33 points in 125 playoff appearances in his career.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Assist machine•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Delivers assist•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Posts three points•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Offers helper in win•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Rare offensive outburst•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...