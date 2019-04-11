Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Deuces wild in Game 1

Vlasic had two points -- a goal and an assist -- as well as a plus-2 rating, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Vlasic had 25 points in 72 games in the regular season, down from 32 points the year before. His goal Wednesday counted as the game-winner, his first such tally all year. Vlasic's usage will likely be defensive in nature, but he's shown an ability to chip in on offense before. He has accumulated 33 points in 125 playoff appearances in his career.