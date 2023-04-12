Vlasic (lower body) won't need surgery, coach David Quinn told Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday.

Vlasic still isn't expected to play in the Sharks' final two regular-season games, but Quinn did describe the defenseman's injury as shorter-term. He'll finish the 2022-23 campaign with a goal, 18 points, 45 hits and 116 blocks in 78 outings.