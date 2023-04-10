Vlasic (lower body) will sit out the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Vlasic didn't accompany the Sharks on the team's three-game road trip to close out the campaign. The 36-year-old defender will finish the season with one goal, 17 assists and 116 blocked shots in 78 games.
