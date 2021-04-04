Vlasic (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Kings in the first period and is doubtful to return, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vlasic didn't appear to suffer any sort of injury, and Pashelka relayed that the team didn't not designate an injury status. It's unclear if an update of Vlasic's status will surface in head coach Bob Boughner's postgame comments, but more should be known ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Ducks.