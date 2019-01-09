Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Doubtful versus Knights

Vlasic (undisclosed) is considered doubtful to suit up against Vegas on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Vlasic has already missed three games due to his undisclosed injury and now appears poised to miss a fourth. The Montreal native had been rolling prior to getting hurt, as he notched four helpers in his previous five outings. Radim Simek figures to continue filling in on the blue line with Vlasic sidelined.