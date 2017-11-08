Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Drawing back in Wednesday
Vlasic (upper body) will return to the lineup Wednesday night against he visiting Lightning, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic San Francisco reports.
If you're seeking a no-frills blueliner who's deployed in all situations, Vlasic is your guy. Plus, he's averaging one point for every three games played this season, which isn't too shabby for a defenseman.
