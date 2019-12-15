Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Earns assist in 1,000th game

Vlasic picked up an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Vlasic skated in his 1,000th NHL regular-season game Saturday, all with the Sharks. His helper came in the final minute, setting up Logan Couture's empty-net goal. Vlasic has 10 points, 52 blocks, 33 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 35 appearances this year. He's typically good for 25 to 30 points a year, but he could come in slightly lower in 2019-20 after a slow start.