Vlasic posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Vlasic ended a seven-game point drought with his helper on Tomas Hertl's third-period tally. Offense remains a secondary part of Vlasic's game. The veteran defenseman has just five points to go with 44 blocked shots, 25 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 31 appearances.