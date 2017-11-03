Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Excluded from practice Friday

Vlasic (upper body) did not practice Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Vlasic took a high hit from Ryan Johansen on Wednesday, and has been considered questionable for Saturday since. The fact Pickles couldn't practice Friday is definitely a discouraging sign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories