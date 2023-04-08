Vlasic (undisclosed) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Oilers.

Another update on Vlasic may surface following Saturday's contest, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get shut down for the last three games of the season if his injury is anything but minor. If that ends up being the case, Vlasic will finish the campaign having collected 18 points and a minus-13 rating through 77 contests.