Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Eyeing Wednesday return
Vlasic (upper body) could return to the lineup Wednesday night against the Lightning after telling reporters that he passed a baseline test over the weekend, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic San Francisco reports.
It looks as though Vlasic is not in much of a pickle regarding his injury status. He scored his first goal of the season last Wednesday, which also happened to the game in which his injury surfaced. The two-way defense is best reserved for deep fantasy leagues or those with a heavy weight on defensive categories like blocked shots.
