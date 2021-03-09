Vlasic scored a goal on his only shot in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Blues.

The veteran rearguard beat Ville Husso with a wrist shot from the slot to get the Sharks on the board seven minutes into the second period. It was the first goal in 23 games this season for Vlasic, who had only provided three assists entering the night. After consistently providing 25-plus points in each of his previous four seasons, Vlasic's production dipped to 15 last year. His days as a viable fantasy contributor are likely behind him.