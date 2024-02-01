Vlasic scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Vlasic has scored in three straight games for the first time in his career, and he's potted five goals over his last nine contests. January has seen a renaissance of sorts for the 36-year-old blueliner, but it's unlikely to be a long-lasting surge. He's at six points, 40 shots on net, 53 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 29 appearances this season.