Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Finds twine in win
Vlasic scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.
The 32-year-old put the Sharks ahead 2-0 with a second-period tally. Vlasic has five points and 26 blocked shots through 21 games this season. Those numbers won't earn him much attention in fantasy circles.
