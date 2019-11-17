Play

Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Finds twine in win

Vlasic scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

The 32-year-old put the Sharks ahead 2-0 with a second-period tally. Vlasic has five points and 26 blocked shots through 21 games this season. Those numbers won't earn him much attention in fantasy circles.

