Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Game-time decision Monday
Vlasic (undisclosed) is an option to play Monday in Florida, Paul Gackle of BANG sports reports.
Vlasic hasn't played since Jan. 2 but seemingly has a chance to suit up Monday against the Panthers. If that is to happen, he will need to be removed from injured reserve. Be sure to check back closer to puck drop for confirmation of Vlasic's status. After Monday, the Sharks play once more (Tuesday in Washington) before the All-Star break.
