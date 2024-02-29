Vlasic (lower body) could return to the lineup Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Vlasic will be a game-time decision. He has missed the last two games. Vlasic has five goals and seven points in 33 games this season. Should Vlasic play, look for Nikita Okhotyuk to be dropped from the lineup.
