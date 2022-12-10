Vlasic recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Vlasic has earned three assists over his last six games while going plus-2 in that span. The veteran defenseman continues to see top-four minutes for the Sharks, though he's been a primarily defensive player for years and that hasn't changed in 2022-23. He's up to eight assists, 27 shots on net, 46 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 30 contests, and he's yet to take a penalty this season.