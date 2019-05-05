Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Generates assist

Vlasic picked up an assist, three shots on goal, and three blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

The helper gives Vlasic a goal and three assists through 10 postseason appearances. He's also blocked 20 shots in the playoffs. Vlasic is usually counted on for defensive responsibility, but he can chip in a little bit of offense as well.

