Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Generates assist
Vlasic picked up an assist, three shots on goal, and three blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.
The helper gives Vlasic a goal and three assists through 10 postseason appearances. He's also blocked 20 shots in the playoffs. Vlasic is usually counted on for defensive responsibility, but he can chip in a little bit of offense as well.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Assists on game-winner•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Will dress for Game 4•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: In consideration for Game 5•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Remains day-to-day•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Out for Game 3•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...