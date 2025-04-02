Vlasic scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

The goal was Vlasic's first of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-2 in the third period. This was his second game back after missing four contests due to an upper-body injury. The Sharks' blue line is a little beat up right now, so Vlasic should play regularly to close out the campaign if he can stay healthy. The 38-year-old has three points, 10 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating across 19 appearances this season. He is under contract for 2025-26, though he may have to settle for a part-time role if the Sharks think it's better to let younger players get a chance.