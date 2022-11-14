Vlasic registered two assists in a 3-2 shootout over Minnesota on Saturday.
It was Vlasic's first multi-point game since March 22, 2019. He has three assists in 17 games this season. He has recorded 26 blocks, including three Saturday, but the 35-year-old defenseman is not a major offensive contributor at this stage of his career.
