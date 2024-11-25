Vlasic (back) could be ready to make his season debut soon, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Monday.

Vlasic will accompany the Sharks on the team's upcoming six-game road trip, which begins Sunday in Seattle and ends against St. Louis on Dec. 12. He could be available to play at some point during that stretch. Vlasic registered six goals, 12 points, 72 shots on net, 108 blocked shots and 35 hits in 57 regular-season appearances with San Jose in 2023-24.