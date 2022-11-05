Vlasic (lower body) will play Saturday against Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Vlasic sustained a minor lower-body injury during Thursday's game versus Florida, but he was always expected to be available versus the Ducks. He's been limited to just one helper through 13 games this campaign.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Scores again Saturday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Floater finds twine•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Puts up assist in loss•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Pockets helper Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Nets first goal of season•