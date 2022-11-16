Vlasic logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Vlasic helped out on a Matt Nieto game-tying goal in the third period. This was Vlasic's third assist in the last two games, but it's likely to be a short burst of offense from the veteran defenseman. He's posted just four helpers with 18 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 18 contests overall in a bottom-four role.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Gets two assists Sunday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Good to go•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Sustains lower-body injury•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Scores again Saturday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Floater finds twine•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Puts up assist in loss•