Vlasic (upper body) is making progress in his recovery, but he has yet to be cleared for contact, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Vlasic will miss at least two more games with his upper-body issue. The veteran blueliner has only notched five points in 34 contests this season, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his status.
