Play

Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Helpers in back-to-back outings

Vlasic had an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Flames.

After a 19-game drought, Vlasic has picked up helpers in each of his last two games. The 32-year-old has 12 points, 58 shots and 75 blocked shots through 56 contests this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories