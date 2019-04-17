Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: In consideration for Game 5
Vlasic (undisclosed) is a "possibility" for Game 5 against the Golden Knights on Thursday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Kurz suspects that Vlasic is probable for the do-or-die contest against Vegas, but we may not find out the defenseman's official availability until closer to pregame warmups. Tim Heed figures to continue filling in for Pickles if he ends up missing a third straight contest.
