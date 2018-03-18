Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Leaves game after puck hits throat

Vlasic was injured after getting struck by the puck "in the neighborhood of his throat" in Saturday's game against the Canucks, the East Bay Times reports.

We're hoping for the best for Vlasic after this scary incident caused him to leave in the second period of the eventual 5-3 road win. Pickles is paramount to the team's success, as his career-high 10 goals supplement 20 helpers through 70 games, plus he's blocked 149 shots over that span. It's safe to assume that the Sharks evaluated him immediately, but the team may opt to keep details of his condition away from the public for a bit as the Sharks won't play again until Tuesday.