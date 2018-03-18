Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Leaves game after puck hits throat
Vlasic was injured after getting struck by the puck "in the neighborhood of his throat" in Saturday's game against the Canucks, the East Bay Times reports.
We're hoping for the best for Vlasic after this scary incident caused him to leave in the second period of the eventual 5-3 road win. Pickles is paramount to the team's success, as his career-high 10 goals supplement 20 helpers through 70 games, plus he's blocked 149 shots over that span. It's safe to assume that the Sharks evaluated him immediately, but the team may opt to keep details of his condition away from the public for a bit as the Sharks won't play again until Tuesday.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Tacks on two more assists•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Records apple against Anaheim•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Stays hot in home loss•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Picks up two points Sunday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Multi-point effort in loss•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Strong outing against Habs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...