Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Leaves with injury
Vlasic left Game 2 versus the Golden Knights on Friday with an undisclosed injury, Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.
Vlasic missed the entire second period and wasn't present for the start of the third frame, so he's not expected to return for the remainder of the contest. The veteran blueliner had an excellent Game 1 with a goal and an assist during 23:08 of ice time, so the Sharks could be in trouble if Vlasic has a serious injury.
