Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Lights lamp on man advantage
Vlasic sank a power-play goal Wednesday in a 4-1 home win over the Predators.
The was Pickles' first goal and man-advantage point of the young season, and it happened to transpire in a game for which he'd logged his least amount of ice time (15:55). Vlasic is a well-rounded blueliner, but he doesn't stand out in any specific category, which means he's best utilized in roto leagues and by those with deep rosters.
