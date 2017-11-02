Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Lights lamp on man advantage

Vlasic sank a power-play goal Wednesday in a 4-1 home win over the Predators.

The was Pickles' first goal and man-advantage point of the young season, and it happened to transpire in a game for which he'd logged his least amount of ice time (15:55). Vlasic is a well-rounded blueliner, but he doesn't stand out in any specific category, which means he's best utilized in roto leagues and by those with deep rosters.