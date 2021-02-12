Vlasic posted an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.
Vlasic finally picked up his first point of the year in his 12th appearance. He's been designated as a third-pairing defenseman this year, with a heavy emphasis on defense. Vlasic has 17 blocked shots, 14 shots on net and a minus-6 rating, and that's not likely enough to interest fantasy managers even in deep formats.
