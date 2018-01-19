Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Multi-point effort in loss
Vlasic scored his sixth goal of the season and had an assist in Thursday's loss to the Avalanche.
The Sharks are slumping, but Vlasic has been productive of late, managing three goals and six points in his last eight games. The 30-year-old has notched 15 points through 43 games on the season and continues to log heavy minutes on the first defensive pairing. Vlasic isn't a significant offensive contributor, but his prominent role and world-class talent make him valuable in deeper formats.
