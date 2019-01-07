Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: No go for Monday

Vlasic (undisclosed) will miss his second straight game Monday when the Sharks take on Los Angeles, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

It remains to be seen how long Vlasic will be out of the lineup for, but with another game coming on Tuesday, the 31-year-old appears likely to miss more time beyond Monday's absence. It's been a trying season for the veteran blueliner. In 42 games, Vlasic has been limited to a goal and 10 assists while posting a team worst minus-13 rating.