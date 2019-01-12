Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: No-go Saturday
Vlasic (undisclosed) will not play Saturday versus the Senators, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Make that five straight absences for Vlasic, who has looked a bit lost this season with the arrival of Erik Karlsson. Pickles has scored only one goal to go along with 10 assists and a career-worst minus-13 rating. His next chance to play will arrive Tuesday for a home game against the Penguins.
