Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: No sure thing to play Saturday
Vlasic (undisclosed) did not take part in the morning skate and could miss Saturday's game against the Lightning, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Despite his absence from the morning skate, the Sharks' blueliner may still wind up playing, so keep an eye out for another update closer to puck drop. If Vlasic can't go, Jacob Middleton figures to make his NHL debut.
More News
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Should be good to go•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Two assists before Christmas break•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Assists in loss to Columbus•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Records multi-point night versus Flyers•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Minus-1 rating Monday•
-
Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Partaking in World Championship•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...