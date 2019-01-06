Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: No sure thing to play Saturday

Vlasic (undisclosed) did not take part in the morning skate and could miss Saturday's game against the Lightning, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Despite his absence from the morning skate, the Sharks' blueliner may still wind up playing, so keep an eye out for another update closer to puck drop. If Vlasic can't go, Jacob Middleton figures to make his NHL debut.

