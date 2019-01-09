Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Not ready to play
Vlasic (undisclosed) won't suit up for Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Vlasic will miss his third straight game with this mystery condition, allowing Tim Heed to bump into the lineup. The veteran blueliner has 11 points and a minus-13 rating in 42 games, so his absence won't shake up the fantasy realm. Look for an update ahead of Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights.
