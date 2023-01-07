Vlasic recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Vlasic has a goal and two assists during his current three-game point streak. He's also gone plus-2 with four blocked shots in that span. The 35-year-old defenseman shouldn't be expected to sustain this burst of offense much longer, as he's a primarily defense-first player. He's at 11 points, 34 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 40 contests this season.