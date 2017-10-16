Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Off to slow start

Vlasic has recorded one assist to counter a minus-2 rating through four games this season.

It's not the best of starts for the man they call "Pickles," but the Sharks have only one win and a minus-6 goal differential so far, suggesting that this is more of a systematic problem. Expect head coach Peter DeBoer to do whatever it takes to get Vlasic back on track, though, as Team Teal invested serious money in the Canadian rearguard this summer -- he landed an eight-year, $56 million extension.