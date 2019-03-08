Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Offers helper in win

Vlasic picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

The defense-first blueliner has managed three apples in his last five games. It's been a down year for Vlasic, with 15 points in 57 games and a minus-9 rating. He's shooting less than he did in the previous two seasons, and has a career-low 1.4 percent success rate on his shots. It's unlikely Vlasic turns things around this year, but he will continue to play big minutes because of his defensive responsibility.

