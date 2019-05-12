Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Offers helper

Vlasic managed an assist and a blocked shot in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Vlasic has gone a small binge with four points in his last four games, adding 11 blocked shots in that span as well. For the playoffs overall, he has seven points and 28 blocks in 13 appearances, which may be enough to earn a little attention in some DFS formats.