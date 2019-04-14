Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Out for Game 3
Vlasic (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Game 3 showdown against Vegas, Nick Cotsonika of NHL.com reports.
The Sharks' defenseman played sparingly in Game 2, logging 7:02 of ice time before being forced out of the game with an undisclosed injury. Vlasic was a decent contributor in his 13th season, racking up 25 points in 72 games. In his stead, Tim Heed will draw into the lineup on the third defensive pair with Justin Braun.
