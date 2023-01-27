Vlasic (undisclosed) will miss Friday's game against Carolina, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Vlasic has a goal and 12 points in 49 games while averaging 18:03 of ice time this season. The reason why Vlasic will be absent Friday hasn't been made clear yet, but with him unavailable, Scott Harrington, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday, is expected to draw back into the lineup.
