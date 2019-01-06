Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Out Saturday
Vlasic (undisclosed) will not play Saturday, Paul Gackle of BANG Sports reports.
Jacob Middleton will take Vlasic's spot and will be making his NHL debut against the red-hot Lightning. A more in-depth update on Vlasic's status moving forward should come after the game or in the next day or so.
