Vlasic recorded an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Vlasic set up Radim Simek for the Sharks' first of six unanswered goals. The assist was Vlasic's third of the year in 19 outings. The veteran blueliner has added 18 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in a limited role.

