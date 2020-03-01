Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Picks up helper Saturday

Vlasic notched an assist, three shots on net, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

Vlasic snapped a six-game point drought by setting up Evander Kane's first-period marker. The 32-year-old defenseman now has 14 points, 87 blocks, 68 shots and a minus-7 rating through 65 appearances this year.