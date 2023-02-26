Vlasic logged two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.

Vlasic helped out on goals by Evgeny Svechnikov and Erik Karlsson. This was Vlasic's third multi-point effort of the season, two of which have come in his last 10 games. The 35-year-old defenseman doesn't add a lot of offense, but 17 points through 59 outings represents his highest total since 2018-19. He's also recorded 52 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating.